Boys & Girls Club of Canyon County opens new Teen Center in Nampa

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa has officially opened a new Teen Center, transforming a former classroom at Centennial Elementary School into a dedicated space for teenagers to learn, connect, and grow.

The center features TVs, snacks, board games, and DIY STEM activities— giving teens a space of their own. Staff members are available to help with homework and fitness programs through the club's Triple Play gym program.

"I was really excited to open this space, especially because it's gonna be a new start for them," said Zurri Rosales, unit director who helped design the space.

The Boys & Girls Club was able to create the new teen space thanks to support from Panda Cares and Nampa Rotary. The rooms are set up in a café-style environment with treats and comfortable seating.

"It's exciting to see the kids being able to bond, to be able to engage with each other, especially since they don't go to the same school," Rosales said.

The Teen Center keeps teens engaged after school or on non-school days, providing a safe space for those who might not have the best home environment.

"We hope to keep them here at the club, and that way, they don't go out and do things out on the streets, and that way they can come to a safe place— to the club," Rosales said.

One student shared their enthusiasm for the new space.

"We play like a lot of board games, and like we make bracelets a lot. And I really enjoy it because there's like so much to do in there and everyone is just so nice," the student said.

Another teen explained why they prefer the center to staying home.

"I enjoy coming here more than staying at home because we do a lot of active things—we're not just sitting around, we actually do stuff," they said.

Rosales wanted to create a comfortable environment that feels familiar to the teens.

"I wanted them to feel comfortable. I know that at home they might have TVs and video games, so we did bring in some of those things to the club, that way they can also have that here, and we can all play together," Rosales said.

The Teen Center is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.