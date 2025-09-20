Cornhole tournament raises funds for Canyon County Boys & Girls Club and Nampa Fire Burnout Fund

NAMPA, Idaho — Professional cornhole players and weekend warriors came together at Nampa's Legion Rodeo Park for a tournament that's about much more than sinking bags into boards.

Title One's cornhole tournament raised funds for two local Nampa charities: the Canyon County Boys & Girls Club and the Nampa Fire Burnout Fund.

"I don't play games unless I'm good at them. And that's golf, cornhole, being a dad, and living life," said one professional player who participated in the event.

Boys & Girls Club faces new challenges

The Canyon County Boys & Girls Club has taken on significant new responsibilities since the Nampa School District moved to four-day school weeks last school year. The change has created both opportunities and financial challenges for the organization.

"Fridays alone cost us $200,000 a year just to provide funding, suppers and food and staff just for our kids at Centennial," said Melissa Gentry, CEO of the Canyon County Boys & Girls Club.

The club now operates at what used to be Centennial Elementary School, though Gentry says many families aren't aware of their location. The program offers an affordable after-school option at just $25 a year and provides much more than basic childcare.

"We are excited to start a new robotics club this year. That will be kicking off here in about a month. Right now we're doing football and cheerleading. Many of our kids do not get those opportunities outside of school," Gentry said.

Fire department fund helps families in crisis

The tournament also benefits the Nampa Fire Burnout Fund, which supports families after their homes are lost in fires and other emergencies.

"These funds, we give them a few hundred dollars and it lets them get into a hotel or it gets some emergency food or clothing," said Jed Simpson, Battalion Chief at Nampa Fire Station 1.

Simpson explained the fund's broader mission extends beyond fire victims.

"Anytime any of our firefighters encounter a community member who's suffered a situation that a little bit of help will put them back on their feet, this is something that we can utilize," Simpson said.

Community spirit drives participation

For participants, the tournament represents an opportunity to give back to their neighbors while enjoying friendly competition.

"Honestly, for me, it's just the community. The community, being able to get together with all these different charities, meet people that you probably would have never got to meet before," said another professional player.

Title One Community Foundation organizes events like this cornhole tournament to raise money for local nonprofits. The foundation's goal is to give $1 million annually back to local charities. So far this year, they've achieved over $500,000 toward that target.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.