Community art initiative expands with new heart sculpture at Boys & Girls Club in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A community art initiative called Hearts Across the Valley continues to grow in Canyon County with the unveiling of a new heart sculpture at the Boys & Girls Club in Nampa.

The sculpture, created by artist Luke Dekneef, is the latest addition to the project that already includes installations at the Ford Idaho Center and the College of Western Idaho.

On Friday, kids at the Boys & Girls Club showcased their artwork inspired by the sculpture, while CBH Homes provided activities introducing young people to construction trades.

"The heart is, I love the heart so much," said Paige, a Boys & Girls Club member. "The person who made it did such a good job. I love the detail and the flowers."

The event wasn't just about unveiling a sculpture; it focused on building skills and fostering creativity among the children.

"I'm painting a bird house that I made!" said Sam, another club member.

Dekneef, the artist behind the sculpture, incorporated his Hawaiian heritage into the design.

"That's kind of what the design is based off of," Dekneef said. "And they're all different colors, and the flowers also represent unity and growth and stuff. So that's where the design came about and how it ties in."

The next heart sculpture in this community initiative will be unveiled at the Scheels store in Meridian.

