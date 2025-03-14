Updated announcer stand marks new era in Caldwell Night Rodeo’s $7.5 million expansion

CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction is progressing on the Caldwell Night Rodeo project, driven by a $7.5 million expansion. Phase 1 began five months ago, marking the start of this exciting development, which included a heartfelt farewell to the iconic announcer stand.

RELATED: Protest brewing in Caldwell over approval of 100-room hotel near Canyon County fairgrounds

"It was a bittersweet moment, and it gave us a lot of time to reflect on the importance of the rodeo in this community," said Edward Lodge, president of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Lodge expressed gratitude for the strong support from both the City of Caldwell and its residents, many of whom have shown genuine curiosity about the project’s progress. This community engagement reflects a shared investment in the rodeo's success.

"To see what we are seeing, being us now a few months later, is a shot in the arm. It brings us a new wave of enthusiasm not only from the rodeo but from the community itself," Lodge said.

He noted that as the city grows, so does the rodeo's fanbase. Lodge explained that these expansions and phases are designed to accommodate this increasing visitor base.

Phase 1 features a newly built announcer stand, while Phase 2—which is already being planned to commence after the 2025 rodeo—includes the addition of two new sky boxes.

"We are going to complete the arena. Our very popular fan favorite Coors Corner enhancements there, but also on the west side—to complete the arena itself and provide, again, more opportunities," Lodge said.

The expansion aims to open doors for concerts and other Western-style events such as roping and barrel racing.

"Anything else that we can bring here, we’re going to be excited to have them," Lodge added.

With this expansion and the upcoming phases, Lodge believes that fans and local residents will enjoy the Caldwell Night Rodeo for another 100 years.

"We're not gonna let them down, and these improvements will enhance that fan experience," he said.