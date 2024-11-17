Caldwell Night Rodeo aims to expand rodeo grounds with $7.5 million campaign

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo is kicking off a $7.5 million campaign to modernize and expand its historic grounds.

The project will add seating, improve accessibility, and update facilities while preserving CNR’s charm. These upgrades are expected to boost attendance, enhance the visitor experience, and provide economic benefits to Caldwell.

CNR aims to strengthen its position as one of the nation’s top 20 rodeos and one of the top 5 large outdoor rodeos.

Community members are invited to kickoff event on November 18 at the grounds at 11:30 a.m.

Special guests will include former Governor and Campaign Chair C.L. Otter, Caldwell City Council President Brad Doty, and CNR Ambassador Megan McLeod-Sprague, along with other local leaders and supporters.

