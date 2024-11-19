Caldwell Night Rodeo expansion comes with a sentimental farewell

The Caldwell Night Rodeo made it a mission to start the process of expansion after celebrating its 100th Anniversary. Construction on phase one of the project is now underway, as the Rodeo looks to raise 7.5 Million dollars in funding.

"We passed our 100th year and we are looking forward to the next 100 years," said Former Governor Butch Otter.

A bright future ahead for the Caldwell night rodeo saying goodbye to the old announcer stand that's been standing since the 60s.

It's all part of a massive expansion project, only possible because of the community's outpouring of support.

The 7.5 million dollar plan has three phases.

'We are strategically taking this project bit by bit," said Caldwell Night Rodeo President Edward Lodge.

The Caldwell night rodeo's new president Edward Lodge tells me each phase brings upgrades and modernization to the rodeo but the goal is to keep its historic grounds.

Phase one focuses on rebuilding the new air-conditioned announcer stand.

Phase 2 will install sky boxes around the east and west stands and the third phase will increase seating capacity.

"But, we want to make sure that the Caldwell night rodeo is the same incredible western and family-friendly event they've come to expect every year," said Lodge.

"I've been part of this. I rode sheep in this arena up to professional barrel racing so, to see this come down it's a little emotional but also exciting to see the process," said Megan Mcleodsprague.

Caldwell City Council member Brad Doty tells me the City is proud to support the rodeo.

"So, we have done 1.6 million dollars of matching funds so as long as they earn 1.6 million we will match that amount and get that first phase done," said City of Caldwell Council Member Brad Doty.

And as many cheered with optimism as construction got underway, it was emotional for some -- saying goodbye to a piece of Caldwell's history.