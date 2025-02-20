Protest brewing in Caldwell over approval of 100-room hotel near Canyon County fairgrounds

CALDWELL, Idaho — "It’s a slap in the face; it is very much a slap in the face," said Ciera Buhler, a protest organizer. Buhler is frustrated over the city's plans for a future hotel to be built on a dirt lot next to the Canyon County Fairgrounds in Caldwell.

The Caldwell City Council recently approved the development, which gives the project the green light to move forward with construction.

"You are taking something that means a lot to a huge community, and you are disgracing that," Buhler added.

While still hoping for a last-minute halt to the project, Buhler is organizing a protest to unite neighbors and provide them with a platform to speak out.

"If you care about the citizens, if you care about the people you represent... this definitely needs to be taken into account," Buhler said.

I reached out to the mayor and council members, who told me they value community members’ opinions and believe the hotel will benefit the nearby College of Idaho, Caldwell Night Rodeo, and Canyon County Fair.

" We certainly support the rights of our community to voice their opinions when it comes to issues that impact the city and its residents. We are continuing to work with the county for amenable solutions for all parties involved." - Jarome Wagoner, Mayor of Caldwell

" I have worked closely with our community partners, including the CNR Rodeo, the College of Idaho, and the Canyon County Fair. A hotel in this location will benefit all three of these important entities. Our plan addresses any potential parking concerns. I recognize the differing opinions within the community, but as a city councilor, my responsibility is to make the best decisions for all citizens of Caldwell. Keeping disposable income from hotel guests within our community will be a valuable contribution to our continued success." - Brad Doty, Council Member

"The hotel is being built adjacent to the Caldwell Event Center and Entertainment District which is primarily owned by the city with the exception of two (2) parcels owned by Canyon County. The “Fair Grounds” as we call it, include: O’Connor Field House (owned by the city), the rodeo grounds (owned by the city), Simplot Stadium (owned by the city), Gabiola Field (owned by the city), and Griffith Park (owned by the city). The city and its leadership has always strongly supported the Canyon County Fair, the Caldwell Night Rodeo, and the College of Idaho by contributing resources, personnel, and substantial input from experts in developing the area we all enjoy. I feel confident there is a well-thought-out plan for the development of that area including the hotel and event parking that appears to be at the center of discussion for those in opposition. I fully understand public anxiety over growth and change, but I’m confident we are moving in the right direction and have support from our community partners." - Mike Dittenber, Council Member

A key part of the plan moving forward is ensuring adequate parking for all.

"We are not necessarily against a hotel, just more the location. This is not the local you want," Buhler explained.

It’s not just the Canyon County lot that fills up; this lot also hosts horse shows, BMX events, and even dog shows, according to Buhler.

She also expressed concerns for local FFA students who could be impacted by the removal of parking.

"You can’t just pull up, kick a kid out, and be on your merry way. This is not going to be quick or easy; there’s going to be a hotel full of people here, and it’s going to be disastrous," Buhler said.

Caldwell resident Jim Hollis, who has lived in the area his entire life, shared his worries over the loss of parking spaces.

"You take away 295 parking spots, I’m not coming down here to fight the game," said Hollis.

Hollis also reflected on the lot's history and what will be lost if the project moves forward.

"This was a popular area when I was in high school. It was referred to as the Cougar Pit. The mayor put in a pit here and always had wood there, and he said he put it there so he knew where all of his kids were," Hollis recalled.

"Our town is definitely changing—sometimes for the best, and sometimes not," Buhler said.