'They're not listening to citizens': Organizers call for signatures on petition to remove city council members

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council has been the focus of multiple recall efforts in the past two years. So far, success has eluded the petitioners. Now, a new recall effort seeks to change that trend by ousting elected council members Scott Tilmant and Mike Dittenber.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, a similar version of the recent petition was denied by the Canyon County Clerk's Office for failing to meet requirements under Idaho Law.

RELATED | Canyon County Clerk denies new recall effort targeting two Caldwell city council members

Petition organizer Jeanne Criderbring says the recall effort is fueled by concerns over city projects and issues, including the newly approved railroad quiet zone.

WATCH: Caldwell recall efforts target two city council members

Caldwell recall push begins: Two council members on the chopping block

“Some people say, well, you’re just doing a recall because you didn’t get your way. That’s not the case," Criderbring said, "The quiet zone is a want — it’s not a need. Right now, the city is projected to have a $1.2 million budget shortfall."

Criderbring highlighted that several residents, including Mayor Eric Phillips, have expressed safety concerns about the newly approved quiet zone. She said that these concerns have been ignored.

Residents have been frustrated for a while, Criderbring said. "They're not listening to citizens."

Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis asked why just two council members are included in the recall petition. Back in 2025, organizers tried to recall four elected city council members and then Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

Criderbring said that one person spearheaded last year's recall, and that this time, it's more of a team effort.

"We're a team, so we're at different sites," Criderbring said, "We're spread out to try and get as much exposure as we can."

Organizers have until July 6 to submit signatures, with the hopes of including the issue on November ballots.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to both city leaders and the Canyon County Clerk's Office and is awaiting a response.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton