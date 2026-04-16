Canyon County Clerk denies new recall effort targeting two Caldwell city council members

CALDWELL, Idaho — Recall efforts targeting two sitting Caldwell city council members have been denied after county officials found multiple problems with the petitions.

The effort was in its early stages, as organizers cited concerns over development decisions and city leadership.

The Canyon County Clerk’s Office confirmed it received the recall petitions on April 10 seeking to remove Councilmembers Scott Tilmant and Mike Dittenber from office. After a preliminary review, Canyon County Clerk Jess Urresti determined the petitions did not meet requirements under Idaho law and denied them.

In letters dated April 14 addressed to Caldwell community member Jeanne Cridebring, who filed the petitions, Urresti cites several problems with the filings.

For both council members, the clerk found the petitions did not follow the required format and included more than the allowed number of signature lines per page. Urresti also wrote that the petitions included language setting specific dates for a recall election, which is not allowed under state law.

The petition targeting Tilmant also included signatures collected before the legally permitted circulation period, making those signatures invalid.

Because of these issues, the petitions are not eligible to move forward in the recall process. However, the clerk’s office stated organizers may submit new petitions that comply with state requirements.

The recall efforts were in their early stages and centered on concerns about development decisions and city leadership.

Organizers behind the effort have voiced frustrations on social media about several recent city decisions.

Among the key concerns is a hotel development near 21st Avenue, a project that drew significant attention and divided community opinion early last year. The development, located near the Canyon County Fairgrounds and the Caldwell Night Rodeo, became a focal point for residents who questioned its impact on the area.

Organizers also pointed to the city’s approval of a railroad quiet zone, making Caldwell the first city in the Treasure Valley to implement one across seven railroad crossings. The measure passed in a 5-1 vote, drawing both support and criticism from community members, particularly following multiple town halls where residents voiced concerns.

They argue these decisions reflect a pattern in which they believe city leadership has not adequately responded to public input.

Among the specific concerns raised, organizers claim Dittenber has dismissed community feedback and supported development projects they oppose. They also allege Tilmant has not upheld campaign promises, citing his response on the quiet zone and vote as a key issue.

READ MORE | New recall effort targets two Caldwell city councilmembers over development and leadership decisions

Under Idaho law, the recall process includes several steps before it can move forward.

Organizers are given 75 days to gather signatures from registered voters within city limits. The number of required signatures must equal at least 20% of the registered voters who participated in the last general election for that office.

If enough valid signatures are collected and verified, the recall would move to an election. At that point, the elected officials would have the option to resign or proceed to a recall vote.

This latest effort comes nearly a year after a previous recall attempt in Caldwell that targeted multiple city leaders, including the mayor and several council members. That effort ultimately did not move forward after organizers failed to submit signatures before the deadline.

At this time, both council members involved in the recall effort have not responded to requests for comment.

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