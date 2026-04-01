Caldwell advances railroad quiet zone changes at seven crossings following a recent city council vote

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell is moving forward with railroad quiet zone changes at seven crossings across the city. This decision comes after the City Council voted to approve the project's nearly $240,000 bid 5-1.

RELATED | Caldwell City Council approves $238,000 bid to establish Treasure Valley's first railroad quiet zone

Watch: Learn what changes are coming to your crossing

Caldwell advances railroad quiet zones at seven crossings

The timeline for the project hinges on permit approval from Union Pacific. Once approved, city officials say construction could begin by June and wrap up within weeks.

Mayor Eric Phillips emphasized concerns about community safety and the city's future, noting he hopes to explore additional solutions.

RELATED | Railroad quiet zone debate divides Caldwell residents, city leaders and experts

"A future council and mayor could undo this — it’s not a permanent thing," Phillips said.

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Some community members say the changes could benefit the city in the long run from commercial businesses coming to the city or quality of life for many community members .

"You'll see a different kind of community. We have… we have an enormous potential," Bob Carpenter said.

Each of the seven crossings will look different to ensure federal safety standards are met, but all will be marked with quiet zone signage to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert.

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At the Fifth, Kimball, and Ninth crossings, there will be raised medians and traffic reroutes. Certain driveways will be closed off with yellow hoop barriers, though access to nearby parking will remain.

The 12th and 21st Avenue crossings will see simpler upgrades, including signage, sidewalk improvements, and medians.

Because a median is already in place at 21st Avenue, the focus will be on adding delineators to alert drivers.

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Linden Street will receive medians and signs, as there are no nearby sidewalks.

At the Ustick crossing, many changes required are already in place, giving drivers a preview of what to expect across the city once the additional required signage is installed.

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