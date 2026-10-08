Stacey Wondra case: Judge weighs disputed 'Thanksgiving apology letter,' harassment claims

CALDWELL, Idaho — The man charged with killing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was back in a Canyon County courtroom Wednesday as attorneys argued over a letter allegedly written to the boy's family and a defense request to restrict what it describes as harassment.

Stacey Wondra faces murder and kidnapping charges in connection with Vaughan's 2021 disappearance from Fruitland.

Wednesday's hearing focused in part on the so-called "Thanksgiving apology letter," allegedly written by Wondra to the Vaughan family while he was incarcerated in November 2022.

Riley Shoemaker reports the latest in the ongoing case against Stacey Wondra:

Stacey Wondra case: Judge weighs disputed letter, harassment claims

The defense wants the letter suppressed, arguing it was unlawfully obtained without a warrant.

"This was a search to obtain incriminating evidence. It had nothing to do with the safety and security of the jail," a defense attorney argued.

A Washington County jail deputy testified that searches of inmates' belongings were routine but acknowledged receiving an email instructing staff to watch for the letter and forward it to Fruitland detectives.

The defense questioned whether the search was conducted specifically to gather evidence. Prosecutors argued that Wondra had limited privacy rights while incarcerated and that the search was permitted under jail policies.

Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughan, said she has not seen the complete letter.

"So I'm hoping that one day we do get to hear the contents of the letter," Vaughan said.

The judge said he would issue a written decision on whether the letter can be used as evidence.

The court also addressed a defense motion seeking to prohibit "disparaging and harassing conduct."

Wondra's attorneys claimed members of their team had been followed, photographed and targeted by online commentary, raising concerns about his right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors opposed restrictions on speech, citing First Amendment protections and pointing to online harassment they said has also targeted the Vaughan family.

"I don't feel that our family was harassing them. Um, I do feel that our family has suffered harassment through this in five years," Brandi Vaughan said.

Judge Brent Whiting said there was insufficient supporting evidence for the broader restrictions but directed people involved with either side not to follow, photograph or record case participants beyond the courthouse's front steps. A written order was to be prepared.

"I think it's a great idea, because then it goes for both parties," Vaughan said.

Separately, Whiting issued a written decision denying Wondra's request to dismiss the murder and kidnapping charges. The defense had argued there was insufficient evidence that a crime occurred in Vaughan's disappearance.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty. Vaughan's remains have not been found.

The judge's decision on whether to suppress the Thanksgiving letter remains pending.

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