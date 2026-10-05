Defense for Stacey Wondra asks court to prohibit alleged harassment by Michael Vaughan's family

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys for Stacey Wondra are asking a judge to prohibit Michael Vaughan's family from what they describe as "disparaging and harassing" behavior toward Wondra, his defense team and their supporters.

The request was made in a motion filed Oct. 1 in Canyon County District Court.

In the motion, Wondra's attorneys ask the court to prohibit Brandi Vaughan, Michael's mother, and other members of the Vaughan family from calling Wondra's defense attorneys liars, disparaging Wondra or taking pictures and video of people associated with Wondra as they walk to their cars in the courthouse parking lot.

The defense also asks the judge to prohibit law enforcement officers involved in the investigation from participating in online forums or making comments about Wondra or the evidence in the case.

Wondra's attorneys argue that comments about the case made online, on television, and on the radio could "poison" the potential jury pool and affect Wondra's right to a fair trial.

The defense is also asking the court to hold a hearing on the matter.

Wondra is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence in connection with the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. His remains have never been found.

READ MORE | ‘We don’t even know if he’s actually dead’: Defense challenges Michael Vaughan case

Wondra has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in March of 2027.

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