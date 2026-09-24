Neighbors describe aftermath of Caldwell shooting that killed 21-year-old Diego Sanchez

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two neighbors are describing the moments after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Diego Sanchez of Caldwell on Wednesday evening.

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Caldwell police responded to the 1600 block of South Kimball Avenue around 5:43 p.m. Sept. 23 after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. Several vehicles were seen leaving the area, according to the department.

WATCH | Neighbors describe hearing gunfire and trying to help after a deadly Caldwell shooting

Neighbors recount Caldwell shooting that killed Diego Sanchez

Jessica Churchville said she heard gunshots, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. Alan Winters said someone nearby alerted them that a man was on the ground, prompting them to see if they could help. Churchville said she approached Sanchez as an officer arrived. She recalled the officer checking his pulse while she and another woman asked about starting CPR.

“He didn't respond to us when we said, you know, we should start CPR. Should we start CPR?” Churchville said.

Caldwell police said officers immediately began administering first aid and continued until medical personnel arrived. Churchville said she did not see the officer do much and described backing away as emergency crews arrived with a stretcher.

Sanchez was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency department at 6:29 p.m. despite lifesaving efforts, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

“Just seeing him on the ground, you know, and the condition he was in was pretty, pretty awful,” Winters said.

Caldwell police said no arrests had been made as of Sept. 24. The investigation remains active.

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