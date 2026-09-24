Investigation underway after man dies in shooting, Caldwell Police share

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department shared with Idaho News 6 that a fatal shooting is under investigation this evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., CPD officers arrived at the 1600 block of South Kimball Avenue after being notified that multiple gunshots were heard and several vehicles were seen exiting the area.

One man was found with gunshot wounds, CPD said. He received aid and was transported to a local hospital, but Idaho News 6 has since learned that the man passed away from his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, but do not suspect any ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Caldwell Police detectives at (208) 455-3115. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

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