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Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Caldwell shooting

Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 4
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 4
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CALDWELL, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a shooting in Caldwell as 21-year-old Diego Sanchez of Caldwell.

Sanchez died on Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

His death was ruled a homicide, with Caldwell Police investigating.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of South Kimball Avenue after reports of multiple gunshots and several vehicles leaving the area.

READ MORE | Investigation underway after man dies in shooting, Caldwell Police share

Police found Sanchez with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caldwell Police detectives at (208) 455-3115. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

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