Mayor Eric Phillips and new council members take oath in packed Caldwell ceremony

CALDWELL, Idaho — Eric Phillips was officially sworn in as Caldwell's new mayor Monday, marking the beginning of his term after a contentious election that included controversy over a leaked voice memo detailing his plans for office.

The swearing-in ceremony at Caldwell City Hall drew a packed crowd, with so many residents attending that officials had to set up a television outside to accommodate overflow. The city also welcomed new council member Scott Tilmat and swore in returning council members Chuck Stadick and Diana Register, who was selected as the new council president.



"I know I'll see good things. I have full faith in him, and it'll be a fun journey the next four years," said John Carter, a Caldwell community member.

Phillips defeated incumbent Mayor Jarom Wagoner in the election but made headlines when a personal voice memo was leaked outlining his plans for the city, including comments about firing Police Chief Rex Ingram.

"I'm now the mayor, but I've been sworn in and I'm here to serve the residents of Caldwell. We'll navigate through that over the next 4 years and make sure that, you know, we're taking care of the people. That's what we're here for... And this is a government for the people and by the people, and that means a lot to me. So I want to make sure that we cover our bases while getting the job done," Phillips said.

The new mayor called the leaked memo incident "a lesson learned in life" and said he has had productive conversations with city staff about moving forward.

Phillips expressed amazement at the public turnout and engagement at the ceremony.

"It's amazing, you know, it was a long, hard election, like councilors have spoke about, and that energy to continue to today, right? I'm just in awe of it. It's amazing to see the public out here in sport. We had to have a roll-out TV just to be able to get people in. I mean, what a problem to have, right? I truly hope our involvement in governments from the public continues to be at that level, so we can have a good, prosperous, safe, and secure Caldwell that the citizens are fully a part of," Phillips said.

In preparation for his new role, Phillips said he spent weeks attending council meetings, reviewing minutes, reading leadership books and meeting with community partners and city officials.

"So many, I've lost count of how many meetings I've had, but it's been a full dive into that. So it's been very busy. It's funny, I wasn't even an employee yet, even though I was elected, but I felt like a full-time employee just meeting with all those folks. And now I'm that farther ahead in this journey," Phillips said.

Unity among council members and the community is a priority as Phillips begins his term, he said.

"Yes, absolutely. So council members and I have had conversations so far. It's been amazing, right? We've had good conversation about Caldwell. We're all interested in the same thing, a safe city," Phillips said.

Phillips outlined his immediate priorities for the city.

"So as we start to line out and fill in some of the council liaison positions, and look at potential legislation from the city side, really it's just to kick Caldwell back on its feet. There's a lot of cleaning up we need to do around our creek and other areas, streets, sidewalks that need repair, and we need to figure out our housing and growth issues. So that's what we're going to really dive deep into, is getting all that figured out over the next few months," Phillips said.

As a longtime Caldwell resident since 1988, Phillips said his vision is rooted in the city's history.

"Well, really, I mean, obviously we welcome even a person that's moved here if it's just yesterday or today. That being said, I've been here since 1988," Phillips said.

"I've seen this city grow up. I used to visit the shops and stores downtown and throughout the city with my family, some of which are no longer here, shops and stores, some of them like King's, that's where Indian Creek was. So I know firsthand where we came from, where we're at, and I have a pretty good idea where I'd like to go with us. And that's the what's next, right?" Phillips said.

Community member Jim Hollis emphasized the importance of transparency in the new administration.

"The people are gonna rely on transparency, honesty, and allowing them to have a say in what affects us," Hollis said.

With his wife and son by his side during the ceremony, Phillips said he is focused on healing the community and getting to work.

"And really what it comes down to is healing our community, right? Healing our community, as it was talked about by a citizen, has been tough, and the last couple of years I've been heavily a part of that," Phillips said.

As his first official days in office begin, Phillips encouraged residents to stay involved in local government and consider running for office themselves.

"If people really want to be a part of their government, follow along, research, and someday I won't be in office, however many years that is, so if people have questions, wanna learn about it, how to campaign, please research it way ahead of time because you wanna make sure you come out prepared and if you really have it in your heart to serve the community," Phillips said.

"Do your research and it can be yours if you want to achieve it."

