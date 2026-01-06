Nampa swears in new mayor and council members as city focuses on managing growth

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa welcomed Rick Hogaboam as the new mayor, and three city council members were sworn in at city hall, marking a shift from years of debate over major decisions to implementing long-term plans.

WATCH | Nampa's new mayor talks priorities—

New Nampa mayor, council sworn in as city tackles growth challenges

The ceremony comes as the fast-growing city enters its next phase of leadership, with voters looking for answers on how Nampa will manage its continued expansion.

RELATED | Eight years in office: Nampa Mayor reflects on nearly a decade of growth and change

During his campaign, Hogaboam said one concern came up repeatedly from residents.

"Managing our growth, traffic management, and our quality of life as a community," he said. "So as we grow, there's a blessing that comes with growth, but you gotta manage growth in a way that ensures that we protect the quality of life. So there's real concern and anxiety about that."

Three city council members were also sworn in alongside the mayor, each entering office under different circumstances. David Bills took the oath after running unopposed. Debbie Skaug, wife of state representative Bruce Skaug, was sworn in following her election. Victor Rodriguez was sworn in after changing seats on council.

ALSO READ | Nampa City Council approves Ford Idaho Center transfer to CWI after tie-breaking re-vote

The mayor said early priorities will focus on safety and congestion areas that he plans to revisit with city staff.

"Clearly, I think traffic congestion and safety is going to probably be one of the first things I want to sit down with our staff and re-familiarize myself with what the priorities are on our projects because there's legitimate concerns about safety and how congestion affects safety for the public around certain intersections," he said.

He also said residents are paying close attention to how different types of growth balance out, from housing to jobs and services.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.