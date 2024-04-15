Local police honor fallen officer Corporal Joe Johnson with platoon run to Nyssa

NYSSA, Oregon — On the morning of the first anniversary of his death, Idaho police officers assembled in Full Class A Uniforms to run in remembrance of Corporal Joe Johnson. Johnson was killed in the line of duty last year.



Officers ran across state lines starting in Idaho and ending in Nyssa, Oregon.

The Caldwell Police Department established this as an annual run. They will run the same route, at the same time every year.

"It's a very law enforcement, military tradition to run in formation, sing cadence," said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex R. Ingram.

"Well, it shows unity and it shows hope, and it shows that there's a beacon of light and a ray of hope for his family and for all the fallen officers," Ingram said.

"I thought what better way to honor his legacy," said Ingram.

Caldwell Chief of Police Rex R. Ingram organized the run alongside other agencies, all to keep Corporal Johnson's memory alive.

"For him, he was all about giving back to the community," added Nyssa Chief of Police Don Ballou, who worked closely with Corporal Johnson.

"He's a volunteer. He didn't get paid to do this. He did this out of his own good heart and he enjoyed serving," Ballou said.

He tells me Corporal Johnson would come in to cover shifts, or help the team whenever he was needed. Ballou remembers how Corporal Johnson would greet everyone when he'd come in to volunteer.

"He would come in with a kind of goofy smile, and for me was always that goofy smile," said Ballou.

Police Chief Rex R. Ingram said memorial runs like this are important to acknowledge and honor police officers who are killed in the line of duty.

"We know what they stood for and what Joe stood for was law and order and compassion and integrity and professionalism, and all the things that this badge represents," said Ingram.

The Caldwell Police Department will return next year to run the same route to honor Corporal Johnson and his family.

"And the important thing to highlight is that his wife and children will never be forgotten nor will he ever be forgotten," Ingram said.

