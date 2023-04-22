Idaho and Oregon communities gather to remember fallen officer, Joseph Johnson

NYSSA, Oregon — This morning, members of the Idaho and Oregon communities will gather at Nyssa High School in remembrance of Reserve Corporal Joseph Johnson. Officer Johnson was fatally shot on April 15 while responding to a call in Nyssa, Oregon.

An Idaho News 6 story covering the tragic events as they unfolded.

RELATED | C of I remembering former campus safety officer killed in Nyssa shooting

The memorial will begin at 11 a.m. this morning, and our live coverage of the event will be streamed live on our website.

The memorial service will include a procession of law enforcement vehicles while traveling through the streets of Ontario and Nyssa.

Members of the public are invited to stand along the route to show support for Johnson's family, who will be riding in the procession.

Additionally, Idaho law enforcement officers will gather in a motorcade heading to Nyssa from the Idaho State Police Headquarters in Meridian. This procession is scheduled to include between 200-300 vehicles in the department's support for the fallen officer and his family.

Officer Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

The Nyssa Police Department urges donations in support of Officer Johnson to be directed to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Though many donation sites have been circulated in support of Officer Johnson, the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is the only one which has been vetted to confirm that 100% of the donations will go into the hands of his family.