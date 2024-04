38-year-old Rene Castro has been found guilty of the murder of Nyssa Officer Joseph Johnson on April 15, 2023 at the Malheur County District Court.

Officer Johnson was responding to an early morning report when he was shot just a few blocks from the park which now memorializes the fallen officer.

On April 5, Castro was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 30 years.