Kimball Avenue Bridge project tops $4M as Caldwell works to improve communication with businesses

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Kimball Avenue Bridge replacement project in downtown Caldwell has surpassed $4 million, and business owners near the construction site say the extended timeline and road closures are hurting their bottom line.

WATCH: What the city had to say on the issue

Caldwell bridge project tops $4M amid downtown business concerns

Jackie Guthrie owns The Chippy Door on Indian Creek Plaza, just steps from where construction fences and cones have Kimball Avenue completely blocked off to traffic.

"It does deter a lot of people from coming to downtown Caldwell," Guthrie said.

Guthrie said the closures are making it harder for older customers to reach downtown businesses.

"It truly really affects the elderly community who may not be as comfortable using like Google Maps and their phones to like, um, navigate the detours, but most of us can figure it out," Guthrie said.

Idaho News 6

Other business owners have also voiced frustrations tied to the project's extended timeline.

RELATED | 'Definitely taking a financial hit': Caldwell businesses voice concerns over Kimball Bridge construction

"And I'm pretty sure the state and the city aren't going to give us a stipend, so what they could do is make sure they are working in an efficient manner to get the project done," Chris Ott said.

The city is responding to those concerns and says it is increasing communication with businesses, though the city is not in charge of the project itself. The State of Idaho is funding and overseeing the bridge replacement.

"But we are here to support the local community and to support those entities that are actually paying for the project," Caldwell City Engineer John Prebonick said.

With the old bridge now demolished, state-contracted crews are working to finish placing large rocks that will allow them to begin diverting the creek to support construction on the new bridge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Caldwell starts $4M bridge replacement after delaying for downtown businesses

The city says neighbors should see major changes this month as a crane will be brought in to install shoring and other components, including steel sheet pile walls.

Idaho News 6

With closures already in place, the city is also moving forward with a promenade pathway project timed to coincide with the bridge's completion as well as improve alleyways between 9th and Kimball.

Officials hope to have it finished before Winter Wonderland festivities take over the creek. Work on the promenade project is expected to start in late July.

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