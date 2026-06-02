"Definitely taking a financial hit": Caldwell businesses voice concerns over Kimball Bridge construction

CALDWELL, Idaho — Several months into the $4 million Kimball Avenue Bridge replacement project, some downtown Caldwell business owners say ongoing road closures, detours and construction are creating challenges for customers and affecting business traffic.

WATCH: Learn how local businesses are being impacted

Caldwell bridge project frustrates downtown business owners

The project began in February after city officials determined the aging bridge had reached the end of its service life and needed to be replaced. The bridge, originally built in the 1930s and expanded in the 1970s, was identified by state inspectors as needing replacement.

Funding for the project is being provided through the Idaho Transportation Department's Local Highway Technical Assistance Council program.

When construction began, city officials said the project was expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Now, business owners near the construction zone say the impacts are becoming more noticeable as the busy summer season approaches.

"Small businesses here are definitely taking a financial hit because of this project," said Chris Ott, owner of the Chop Shop Barbecue in downtown Caldwell.

Ott said he understands the need to replace the bridge and believes the finished project will benefit the area, but he is frustrated by what he describes as the pace of construction.

Idaho News 6

"It's great to do development and stuff, but let's do it in an organized and efficient manner," Ott said before adding, "if we're going to start a project, let's push to get the project done efficiently so businesses don't suffer."

According to Ott, road closures and changing traffic patterns have made it more difficult for customers to access downtown businesses.

He said many customers have expressed frustration with construction throughout the city, including other transportation projects that have affected access to downtown Caldwell.

"Most customers come in and complain about the city work, the projects, the streets," Ott said. "I get we need to get these things done. I do think there needs to be a little more thought about how it's going to impact everybody so they don't have to struggle more than necessary."

Ott also said his restaurant's lunchtime business has declined since construction began.

"Our lunch business has died pretty hard because of all the construction that's going on," he said. "We try and do incentives and run specials to get people to come back out."

Idaho News 6

One of Ott's biggest concerns is the length of the project. He said he has observed crews working only a few days each week and believes additional staffing, overtime, or weekend work could help accelerate construction.

"Most of the time it's just an empty construction zone," Ott said. "I would think some overtime, some weekends, and let's try and get it done to get our city back on its feet."

While Ott was the only business owner willing to speak on camera, several other downtown business owners told Idaho News 6 off camera that they share concerns about how long construction and detours could continue affecting customer traffic.

Idaho News 6

The Kimball Bridge project is one of several major transportation and infrastructure projects occurring in Caldwell this year, including work affecting access near Interstate 84 and other key roadways.

Ott said he appreciates that city officials delayed the bridge replacement until after the holiday season, but believes projects throughout the city could be better coordinated to reduce impacts on local businesses.

"I definitely think it could have been handled in a more efficient manner," he said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the City of Caldwell for comment regarding concerns raised by business owners but had not received a response as of publication.

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