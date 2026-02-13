Caldwell starts $4M bridge replacement after delaying for downtown businesses

CALDWELL, Idaho — A long-anticipated replacement of the Kimball Avenue Bridge in downtown Caldwell is officially underway after a delay aimed at protecting local businesses during the city’s busy winter season.

The bridge, built in the 1930s and expanded in the 1970s, has reached the end of its expected design life. State inspectors identified it as needing replacement, and the project is being funded through the Idaho Transportation Department’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) program.



When the project was first announced, the cost was estimated to be in the vicinity of $3.6 million. Now, city officials say the cost is closer to $4 million after minor design revisions and updates. Construction is expected to continue through fall 2026.

City engineer John Prebonick said the city chose to postpone the original winter start date after hearing concerns from downtown merchants.

“Basically because of the impact of local businesses, we felt that it was best to delay that to February once Winter Wonderland activities concluded,” Prebonick explained.

Prebonick said the delay did not harm the project timeline and may ultimately help construction crews avoid weather-related setbacks. Warmer conditions in late winter and spring allow for smoother demolition and rebuilding.

The bridge is now closed, and traffic patterns have shifted. Currently, one driving lane and a parking lane are closed near the intersection to allow room for equipment and fencing.

“As it relates to the Kimball Bridge project, there's currently a parking lane and then one lane closed for driving through traffic,” Prebonick said.

A temporary 10-day single-lane closure is expected this spring when crews bring in a drill rig to drive foundational piles into the ground. After that phase, traffic will return to two-lane access during most of the construction.

The nearby Blaine Street Bridge emergency project is expected to be completed within weeks, which city officials say will make the Kimball project the primary construction zone in the downtown corridor.

Detours remain in place, but access to businesses is still available. Drivers can use Blaine Street, Arthur Street, and Ninth Avenue to navigate around the closure.

For some business owners, the traffic shifts have brought unexpected visibility.

“I don't think the detour is much of a hassle,” said Daniel Palomera, owner of Casa Anejo.

He added that new traffic patterns could even introduce customers to shops they may not have previously visited.

“It might be a little inconvenient for them, but they'll get to see places they haven't seen before, maybe my restaurant, maybe shops they didn't even know existed here. But if it's something necessary for the city to upgrade and be better, why not?” Palomera said.

City officials say the new bridge is designed to serve the community for decades and improve safety along one of downtown Caldwell’s well-traveled corridors.

Detours are expected to remain in place until the project wraps up in fall 2026.

