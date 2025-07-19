Investigation underway as Caldwell police rescue multiple pets from animal abuse

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police responded to a report of animal abuse at a home on Dearborn Street on July 15, according to a press release from the city.

The individual who reported this incident provided video footage showing multiple pets in small cages, all visibly malnourished. Officers from the Caldwell Police Department's Animal Control Unit arrived at the residence the same day the report was made, but were unable to locate the homeowner.

The following day, July 16, an animal control officer obtained a search warrant for the property, and at approximately 3:45 p.m., authorities executed the warrant and entered the home.

Officers retrieved several animals during the search, including six dogs, three cats, and two gerbils. Additionally, officers discovered a kitten, a rabbit, and a hamster, all deceased at the scene.

The West Valley Humane Society has taken the animals into their care.

“This was a difficult but necessary intervention,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

“We’re grateful to the individual who came forward with information, allowing us to take swift action and begin providing these animals with the care they urgently need. We also commend our officers for their efforts and dedication to closing this case and getting these animals out of a neglectful environment.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to file criminal charges against the resident.

