Dogs in hot cars: What to know about rescuing pets this summer

NAMPA, Idaho — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, marking the beginning of what officials call the "100 deadliest days" for Idaho traffic, experts warn about another deadly summer danger: dogs left in hot cars.

Cities across Idaho have different regulations for residents who encounter dogs trapped in hot vehicles. In Nampa, taking action by breaking a window could lead to legal issues.

"If they absolutely feel like they need to do something, the law doesn't expressly forbid busting the window," Sgt. Clint Wilber with Nampa PD said. "However, they do open themselves up to liability, whether it be civil or criminal liability."

The situation differs in Boise, where the city has incorporated protections for residents who break into vehicles to rescue animals as part of its municipal code.

"A person who enters a motor vehicle or trailer by force or otherwise for the purpose of rescuing a domestic animal is immune from criminal penalties and civil liability for damages to the motor vehicle or the trailer," Ande Williams said.

Williams serves as Assistant Director of Idaho Humane Society's Animal Control and notes that emergency calls for dogs in hot cars receive top priority.

The Idaho Humane Society provides guidance on recognizing signs of a dog in distress, which include excessive drooling and wide eyes.

"There could be excessive barking. They might be scratching at the window. All those are signs that this animal is freaking out because they are too hot," Laurien Mavey said.

Mavey, who handles public relations for the Idaho Humane Society, confirmed that these behaviors indicate the animal is panicking due to heat.

On average, a car's internal temperature rises 20 degrees higher than the outside temperature. When summer temperatures reach 95 degrees, vehicle interiors can become dangerously hot very quickly.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.