'It's unfortunately pretty easy': Nampa Police warn neighbors to lock up after string of car burglaries

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is reminding neighbors to keep their cars locked after a string of burglaries.

Police say thieves are looking for valuables inside unlocked cars with easy access, writing in a Facebook post, "They aren't working hard to steal your stuff. It's unfortunately pretty easy for them."

Nampa Police say there have been 175 auto burglaries this year, most of which happened in front of people's homes. Police add that "lots" of valuables have been taken, including 21 firearms.

The police department urges all neighbors to lock cars, remove valuables, and to stop "putting your guns in the hands of bad guys."

