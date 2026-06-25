CALDWELL, Idaho — Former City of Caldwell Public Information Officer, Char Jackson, has filed a tort claim against the city, alleging she was forced out of her job because of a hostile work environment.

Char Jackson currently serves as assistant news director at Idaho News 6. To maintain our editorial independence, she had no involvement in reporting, writing, editing or reviewing this story and will not participate in editorial decisions regarding future coverage of this matter.

A tort claim is a required step before someone can sue a government entity in Idaho.

In the claim, Jackson argues her resignation was not voluntary. Instead, she alleges the city created a hostile work environment that amounted to constructive discharge, leaving her no choice but to resign from her position as the city's public information officer.

WATCH: Former Caldwell employee says city left her "no option but to resign"

Former Caldwell public information officer files tort claim against city

Jackson alleges city leaders allowed gender-based harassment, defamation and retaliation to continue. She claims she was targeted because of her support for Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram and his efforts to modernize the police department.

According to the claim, that included what Jackson describes as gendered rumors about her professional relationship with Ingram, as well as a social media comment made by Mayor Eric Phillips on a post about "toxic American women." In the comment, Phillips wrote that while there are "some good American women," he would encourage his son to marry someone from another country.

Jackson argues comments like that contributed to an uncomfortable work environment and left her concerned about how she would be viewed in the workplace.

The allegations in the tort claim mirror concerns Jackson documented while she was still employed by the city.

In a November 2025 emailed complaint to human resources, Jackson alleged Council Member Diana Register repeatedly questioned her approved travel, criticized her work and treated her differently than male colleagues. She also alleged Register questioned why she traveled to the same events as Ingram because she's a woman.

Jackson wrote that the "gendered attack" was damaging her professional reputation and said she was "appalled that my professional relationship is being sexualized." She alleged the pattern created a hostile work environment.

In April, Jackson also objected to the city's decision to post a consultant's email to its public transparency portal, a webpage the city created to publish documents and communications related to high-profile city issues.

The email, which has since been redacted, criticized Jackson by name. Jackson alleged Mayor Eric Phillips directed the email to be posted even though it contained what she described as inflammatory language. She also wrote that it was published without notice to her or an opportunity to respond.

WATCH: What is a tort claim? We explain the legal step before a lawsuit.

What is a tort claim?

Jackson's claim is not the first tort claim filed against the city by a city employee.

Earlier this year, Idaho News 6 reported Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram filed a tort claim alleging he has faced harassment, intimidation and damage to his reputation tied to conflicts with Mayor Eric Phillips.

The City of Caldwell declined Idaho News 6's request for comment on Jackson's tort claim.

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