Caldwell police chief filing tort claim against city, mayor over retaliation allegations

CALDWELL, Idaho — A dispute between Caldwell city leadership and the city’s police chief has escalated into a legal claim accusing officials of retaliation, planned termination and defamation.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram is filing a tort claim against the city of Caldwell, alleging he has faced harassment, intimidation and damage to his reputation tied to conflicts with Mayor Eric Phillips.

In a notice sent to the city on May 28, attorneys for Ingram say the chief has been targeted by conduct they describe as improper efforts to pressure him out of his job. The filing also alleges political retaliation connected to disagreements that began before Phillips took office.

The claim references a recorded message from November 2025 in which Phillips, then mayor-elect, discussed plans to fire Ingram after being sworn in.

READ MORE | Leaked voice memo shows Caldwell mayor-elect discussing plan to fire police chief

The notice states the chief is seeking more than $500,000 in combined economic and non-economic damages.

Idaho News 6 asked Mayor Phillips for a response to the claim. He said he is aware of the filing and will continue his duties as mayor, but declined further comment.

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