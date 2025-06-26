Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Caldwell High School football coach arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 16

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell High School football coach Kip Crofts is behind bars for sexual abuse of a child under 16 following an arrest by the Nampa Police Department.

59-year-old Kip Crofts started coaching for Caldwell High School in 2023, according to a Facebook post from the Caldwell School District welcoming him.

It is not clear if Kip Crofts is the current coach for Caldwell High School. Idaho News 6 has reached out for clarification. As of Wednesday night, Crofts is still listed on the school's directory.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we work to learn more.

