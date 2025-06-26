New details in: Former high school football coach arrested on child sexual abuse charges

CALDWELL, Idaho — A former high school football coach and PE teacher with ties to several local school districts is in custody, facing accusations of sexual abuse of a child.

A grand jury indicted Kip Crofts last Friday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under 16, and Nampa police arrested him Wednesday.

I obtained a copy of the indictment at the Canyon County Courthouse, which accuses Crofts of touching himself in front of a 14-year-old in mid-December of last year.

The 59-year-old was working as a teacher and football coach at Caldwell High School at the time of the alleged incident. Despite being listed on the school's staff directory until the night of his arrest, district leaders say he no longer works in the school system.

Crofts was working for the city of Nampa as a custodian when he was taken into custody.

"An indictment was issued, and in the indictment it alleges that one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16," said Hon. David Eames during the arraignment.

The limited details available outline accusations that Crofts masturbated in front of a minor.

Before his time at Caldwell High, Crofts was the head football coach and a teacher at Payette High School. According to the Payette superintendent, Crofts resigned after working with the district for more than five years.

Nampa police worry there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sexual abuse of a child under 16 is a felony with a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Crofts is being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court hearing will be a district court arraignment on July 7 at 11:15 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

