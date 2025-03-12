Destination Caldwell proposes public LED screen display for Indian Creek Plaza

Destination Caldwell is seeking city approval for a new public LED video display at Indian Creek Plaza. The move comes after Caldwell saw sizeable crowds shopping at local businesses throughout Caldwell Night Rodeo last year.

“We went out and rented a video display, much like the one we’re looking to install permanently,” said Denae Warren, Executive Director of Destination Caldwell.

The non-profit added that the new LED screen would be fully funded by their organization's savings, not taxpayer dollars. “When we make a profit and have a good year, that money goes back to invest into downtown," added Warren.

“I think it will help draw people in,” said Kris Hott, owner of the Chop Shop of the proposed LED display. Hott expects the screen to bring bigger crowds that will eventually get hungry as they enjoy the feature and the plaza.

“It's gonna be right here in front of my shop, so yeah, I think it's gonna be great,” said Aubrey Dangerfield, owner of Dangerfield Beauty Studio

The proposed 14 x 7 foot, double-sided video display will support the business improvement district (BID) and enhance 57,000 square feet of programming space at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza.

The screen would cost around $150,000, but the nonprofit tells me it makes sense to purchase as a rental cost at around 3,000 per day. “If you are looking for where to grab coffee or where to grab sushi, or what kind of shopping or retail there is, that will be on the board with business hours and logos," explained Warren.

I spoke with local business owners in the area, and many told me they are hoping council members approve the new feature after they say they lost crucial business last summer due to newly installed parking meters.

Destination Caldwell tells me that once approved, they are hoping to have the display installed before May 20, which is when the 'Tuesday on the Creek' concerts kick off.

“We want all of those people to shop, eat, and play down here, and that's just another way we can use technology for them to stay longer," said Warren.