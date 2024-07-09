Caldwell families are escaping the heat in Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — There are many ways for families to stay cool during triple-digit heat this week, but a favorite of many is the splash pad right in the center on Indian Creek Plaza.

Families at the splash pad are able to have some fun in the sun, and for those that want to stay dry, there are many shaded picnic tables.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

We are all looking for ways to beat the heat this week. I’m your Caldwell neighborhood reporter Leslie Solis at Indian Creek Plaza where families are finding ways to keep cool during this triple digit heat.

“I love coming to the splash pad,” said Averly.

It's the sound of summer in the Indian Creek Plaza where the city’s splash pad is helping families escape the extreme heat.

My kids thrive in the summer the heat the hot,“ said Bailee.

Bailee Ballard takes her toddlers here to have some fun every week.

“We've actually started coming here every Tuesday. I don't plan it that way but I'm like lets go to the splash pad,” said Bailee.

Even for those who want to opt out of the water you can still cool off in the shade in the many covered picnic tables around the plaza.

“We come here every summer,” said Mallory.

While some people are already looking forward to cooler weather some don't want to rush pass the fun summer has to offer.

“It would be cool if you had snowballs you could throw in the middle of summer,” said Leah.

For Bailee, it's an opportunity to live in the moment and make memories.

“They love it so just doing that and being outside and not being cooped up in the house all day,” said Bailee.

If you are looking for a cooling station in Caldwell you can visit the public library, Southwest District Health, and Caldwell Idaho Senior Center.