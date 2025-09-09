NAMPA, Idaho — As football season kicks off across the country, halftime shows take center stage — and two Idaho musicians know what it takes to perform at the highest level of marching music.

Drum Corps International, known as "Marching Music's Major League," recently crowned new world champions, with local connections to both current and past titleholders.

Jeff Paradis, now director of bands at Ridgevue High School, earned a world championship with the Blue Devils in 2009. He describes the intensity of drum corps competition as almost indescribable.

Jeff Paradis and Kadin Thompson-Bailey talk about their DCI experiences 16 years apart—

Two Idaho musicians reach the pinnacle of marching music with Drum Corps International World Championships

"It is so intense that it is almost indescribable until you experience it and see it live," Paradis said.

This year brought a historic victory for the Boston Crusaders, who claimed their first world championship in the organization's 85-year history. Among their ranks was Boise State student Kadin Thompson-Bailey, who experienced the emotional high of winning it all.

"I mean, it was, it was kind of unbelievable. I mean, it was just crazy. It was very emotional," Thompson-Bailey said.

Thompson-Bailey spent the summer touring with the Boston Crusaders, staying in school gyms and sometimes practicing 12 hours a day. The commitment extends beyond time — performers pay upwards of $10,000 just to participate in drum corps.

"DCI is a marching band at its peak. It's the best musicians with the hardest music coming together and really putting on a full-on production of a show," Thompson-Bailey said.

Despite the financial barriers, Thompson-Bailey hopes to make the experience more accessible to future performers.

"I want everyone to have this opportunity. And one of my goals is to make it so kids like that, kids from all over Idaho and all these other states, have the opportunity to do it, no matter what their background is, and is able to really pursue and perform for people all over the world," Thompson-Bailey said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.