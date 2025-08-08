Caldwell Night Rodeo Event Guide: Celebrating 101 years of cowboys & cowgirls

The Caldwell Night Rodeo is celebrating its 101st year this upcoming week as the premier rodeo event in Canyon County.

The rodeo draws roughly 50,000 visitors each year and is consistently ranked as one of the top professional rodeos in the U.S.

This year, the Caldwell Night Rodeo will feature a brand new, $3.5 million announcer's stand with adjoining skybox seating.

Idaho News 6 will be at the Caldwell Night Rodeo all week, covering everything from professional bull riding to the crowing of 'Miss Caldwell Night Rodeo.'

Here is the complete event guide & schedule for the 2025 Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Monday, August 11th - Slack

Known as "slack," Monday's events showcase additional rodeo entries that are not part of the main events.



9:00 a.m. - Barrel Racing

4:00 p.m. - Team Roping, Breakaway, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down

Slack is free to the public. Enter the grounds through the front gate at 2301 Blaine Street. Limited concessions will be available.

Tuesday, August 12th - First Responder Family Night

Show your support for first responders on the first official night of competition.



6:30-9:30 a.m. - Buckaroo Breakfast (presented by Caldwell Chamber of Commerce)

4:30 p.m. - Cowboy Up Mercantile Shopping Hour

5:00 p.m. - VIP Dinner Experience (pre-purchase tickets required)

5:30 p.m. - Arena Gates Open

6:30 p.m. - Jr. Rodeo Begins

7:45 p.m. - Pro Rodeo Begins

Wednesday, August 13th - Man Up Crusade

Attendees are encouraged to wear purple to stand in solidarity against domestic violence.



6:30-9:30 a.m. - Buckaroo Breakfast (presented by Caldwell Chamber of Commerce)

4:30 p.m. - Cowboy Up Mercantile Shopping Hour

5:00 p.m. - VIP Dinner Experience (pre-purchase tickets required)

5:30 p.m. - Arena Gates Open

6:30 p.m. - Jr. Rodeo Begins

7:45 p.m. - Pro Rodeo Begins

Thursday, August 14th - CNR Strong

Wear a color that reminds you of a loved one lost to cancer.



6:30-9:30 a.m. - Buckaroo Breakfast (presented by Caldwell Chamber of Commerce)

4:30 p.m. - Cowboy Up Mercantile Shopping Hour

5:00 p.m. - VIP Dinner Experience (pre-purchase tickets required)

5:30 p.m. - Arena Gates Open

6:30 p.m. - Jr. Rodeo Begins

7:45 p.m. - Pro Rodeo Begins

Friday August 15th - Patriot Night

Celebrate our nation's veterans and all active duty servicemen and women.



6:30-9:30 a.m. - Buckaroo Breakfast (presented by Caldwell Chamber of Commerce)

4:30 p.m. - Cowboy Up Mercantile Shopping Hour

5:00 p.m. - VIP Dinner Experience (pre-purchase tickets required)

5:30 p.m. - Arena Gates Open

6:30 p.m. - Jr. Rodeo Begins

7:45 p.m. - Pro Rodeo Begins

Saturday August 16th - Championship Night

It all leads up to this point as the top 12 athletes from each event compete for the championship title.



6:30-9:30 a.m. - Buckaroo Breakfast (presented by Caldwell Chamber of Commerce)

4:30 p.m. - Cowboy Up Mercantile Shopping Hour

5:00 p.m. - VIP Dinner Experience (pre-purchase tickets required)

5:30 p.m. - Arena Gates Open

6:30 p.m. - Jr. Rodeo Begins

7:30 p.m. - Miss Caldwell Night Rodeo Coronation

7:45 p.m. - Pro Rodeo Begins

Tune into Idaho News 6 throughout the Caldwell Night Rodeo for recaps and event coverage. Yeehaw!