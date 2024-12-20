Whistleblower sues Caldwell Police Department alleging misuse of public funds

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is facing a lawsuit from former employee Nathan Douthit, who alleges he was terminated and put on house arrest after attempting to report alleged unlawful actions by Chief of Police Rex Ingram.

According to court documents, Douthit sought a meeting withCaldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner to discuss concerns about Ingram's management, particularly regarding the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds for personal expenses—such as luxury suites for Steelhead's games and expensive meals at steakhouses.

In court filings, Douthit claims that following his initial email to the mayor, Chief Ingram became apprehensive and initiated an internal investigation into him.

As a consequence, Douthit was placed on administrative leave on May 14, 2024, the day after sending the email. Court documents say Douthit was also placed house arrest imposed by Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Sopoaga, requiring him to stay home during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Days later, Douthit's attorney pointed out that this "personnel order," was unlawful, and such order was dismissed.

Despite the internal investigation and wrongful house arrest, Douthit was determined in retaining his position with the Caldwell Police Department, even after opinions from others within the department.

The City of Caldwell and the Caldwell Police Department are facing a lawsuit that includes six counts. One allegation centering on the violation of the Idaho Public Employee Protection Act and wrongful discharge.

Douthit says his termination occurred without any prior incidents within the police department.

Douthit is requesting a trial, relief for damages exceeding $10,000, compensation for emotional distress, and reimbursement of court fees and costs.