Investigation clears Caldwell Police Chief of misuse allegations

CALDWELL, Idaho — A reopened investigation into Chief Rex Ingram of the Caldwell Police Department has found insufficient evidence to support allegations of misuse of public funds, including unauthorized political contributions and improper expense claims.

In a seven-page letter from the Boise County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, it was stated that the investigation was reopened following new allegations. The inquiry was initiated after concerns were raised about Chief Ingram's financial practices, including accusations of exceeding his uniform allowance and misusing per diem for travel expenses.

Issues were also identified regarding the use of city funds for personal benefits such as gift cards.

The investigation looked into a $600 donation to Ada County Sheriff Matthew Clifford's campaign and related expenses from a fundraising golf tournament in September 2023.

Sheriff Clifford’s treasurer, Nolan Presnell, confirmed that the city of Caldwell was reimbursed with a check.

The findings showed that Chief Ingram had an exemption from the city's per diem limit and there was no evidence he exceeded it.

While some public funds used for meals might have earned cashback rewards, the investigation couldn't confirm if Ingram improperly kept those rewards.

Officials stated that Chief Ingram had the authority to make spending decisions for the police department, as granted by the Caldwell City Council and Mayor, which lessened concerns about his financial actions.

Additionally, any money viewed as campaign contributions was repaid to the city, further minimizing potential liability for Ingram.

The Caldwell Police Department's governing board concluded that there were no clear violations by Ingram regarding public funds, affirming that he acted within his authority.

Following concerns about several issues and evidence from interviews and records, it was concluded that Chief Ingram did not violate Idaho state laws, and insufficient evidence existed to support claims of misuse of public money.

The case is now closed, but it could be reopened if new evidence arises.

Questions about financial practices within the Caldwell Police Department remain, underscoring the importance of accountability in public service.