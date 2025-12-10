Incident near Timberline HS marks the third student to be hit by a car this week

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Boise Police responded to a reported collision near Timberline High School in the 700 block of Boise Ave involving a student on a bicycle and a car, marking the third vehicle vs. student crash in the Treasure Valley this week.

According to a police statement on the matter, evidence gathered by law enforcement on the scene indicated that the vehicle in question was pulling out of a parking lot when the teen student riding a bike collided with the right side of the car.

Officers say that the driver had completed a full stop at the stop sign and was proceeding cautiously due to heavy traffic when the student cyclist was unable to stop due to wet pavement, and the crash occurred. The student was reported to have sustained "minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment."

The driver was not issued a citation after authorities decided the collision was an accident.

In Caldwell, a middle school student and a high school student were also struck by vehicles near their schools during the early morning hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The Caldwell School District has since urged drivers to slow down in school zones. Students and drivers should be mindful of crosswalks, especially if the crosswalks don't include emergency lighting.

The driver involved in Monday's collision in Caldwell is charged with reckless driving, and the driver in Tuesday's collision is charged with inattentive and careless driving.

Both students sustained serious injuries in those collisions.