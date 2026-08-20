Whitney Pool construction update: Roof panels, canopies going up as excavation set to begin

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Construction on the Whitney Pool project is taking shape this summer, with crews working on multiple fronts as the city gets closer to breaking ground on the pools themselves.

WATCH | Update on Whitney Pool construction

Boise Bench Whitney Pool construction update

Crews have spent the summer working on utilities, a new sidewalk, and a drop-off area near Whitney Elementary. The shower and restroom building, along with the pool equipment and staff building, are now going up. Roof panels and canopies are also being installed.

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Crews are expected to start excavating for the pools this month.

The contractor is also working with nearby Whitney Elementary to accommodate school parking and student drop-off and pick-up.

The city says the project is still expected to be finished this year, with the new Whitney Pool set to open in the summer of 2027.

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