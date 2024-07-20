Two historic Boise pools will be getting a makeover

BOISE, Idaho — Two historic pools will be getting a make over.



Both Lowell and South Pool were were opened in the 50's, but after the pandemic both closed their doors.

A new pool is being built at Whitney Elementary on the Boise Bench, to replace the pool at South Pool.

Lowell pool will reopen, with renovations estimating around 9.2 million dollars

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Two historic pools are making its way to the Boise Bench.

"What we wanted to do was present the council with options they can choose from,” says Doug Holloway, Director, for Boise Parks and Recreation.

The City of Boise is moving forward, with plans to preserve two historic pools, Lowell and South.

Holloway says, “Because of its historic significance in the community let's set that aside on what we plan to do with south in the future and let's look at taking the option of building a brand new pool over at Whitney Elementary School.”

Both pools opened in 1953, providing some fun in the sun for Boiseans, for generations until they closed in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

While South Pool's building will stay closed, updates will be made to Lowell, near Veterans Park.

A new pool is being built at Whitney Elementary on the Boise Bench.

“We're proposing that it be an 8 lane 25 yard pool it will be available for swimming competitions for multiple programming opportunities both not only being able to have lap swimming, you can have lap swimming going on, at the same time you can have be doing swim lessons because of the size of the footprint,” says Holloway.

As for Lowell Pool plumbing and electrical deficiencies need repairs as well as updates to A.D.A code, like the bathroom and access to the pool.

Right now, the only way to get to the Lowell pool is by stairs, making it hard for those who use wheelchairs.

Holloway continues, “With the new design they're coming through here and then you would go down a hallway to the actual check in area so the check in area won't be here it will actually be around the hallway and then there will be stairs that take you up to the pool or there will be an elevator.”

Reconstruction at Lowell will cost about 9.2 million dollars, as it's more expensive to renovate a historic pool. At Whiteney, it's a tad cheaper, the cost for the brand-new pool is estimated to be around 7.8 million.

Holloway says, “Hopefully if everything works out from a budget standpoint we'll look at construction beginning sometime in the summer. Mid to late summer of 2025 and hopefully that'll all finish up to be opened for the swim season in 2026.”

The city wants your help on the designs for Whitney and Lowel Pool, they’ll soon be taking public input from residents. When it comes to the future of South Pool, public input will also be taken from residents to see how best preserve the city's history.

