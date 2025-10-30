Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews break ground on new pool at the Boise Bench at Whitney Elementary

Construction begins on a $9.5 million regional pool at Whitney Elementary, bringing lap lanes, a kiddie pool, a slide, and new community recreation opportunities to Boise families
Construction is starting on the new Whitney Pool, a regional recreation facility that will serve Boiseans for generations to come.
BOISE, Idaho — Construction has officially started on the Whitney Pool at Whitney Elementary School, which will serve Boise families for decades.

City and school district officials, along with students, participated in a golden shovel ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 30, to mark the $9.5 million project. The city is funding the pool, which is being built on school district property, to provide new opportunities for children and families to swim and enjoy summer recreation.

The facility will include an eight-lane lap pool at a depth of seven feet, a kiddie pool, a slide, indoor restrooms, and locker rooms.

Construction is expected to continue through 2026, with the pool scheduled to open for the summer 2027 swim season.

Boise Parks and Recreation officials said this is the first pool the city has built in nearly 30 years, and said it will provide a safe, local place for kids and families to learn to swim and enjoy outdoor activities.

The decision to build the new pool followed years of public outreach and planning by the Boise City Council.

