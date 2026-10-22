Stolen and vandalized ‘No to Prop 1’ signs frustrate Boise neighbors ahead of election

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — As election season brings campaign signs to neighborhoods across Boise, some residents are finding their “No on Prop 1” signs stolen, knocked down or spray-painted

WATCH: 'No to Prop 1' yard signs stolen and vandalized across Boise

'No to Prop 1' yard signs stolen and vandalized across Boise

Logan and Erica Hoffman noticed their "No to Prop 1" signs on the Boise Bench disappeared and gave their father a call.

“They were distraught," Kevin Hoffman said. "With my kids, I tell them that there's freedom speech, there's freedom to vote in this nation, and all of a sudden they're seeing that that isn't always the case.”

The signs center around Prop 1, which could change abortion access in Idaho.

READ MORE | Police investigating string of stolen political signs in West Boise over the weekend

Kevin Hoffman said while his kids are too young to vote, they're not too young to learn what it means to have a voice.

"It's not valuing the other people's feelings," Logan Hoffman said.

"I was just really saddened that people would actually care to destroy someone's opinion," Erica Hoffman said.

Another Boise Bench neighbor said his signs have been spray-painted, knocked down and stolen.

Paul Lewer said he's dealt with this before, but this election cycle feels different.

"I would estimate it's probably five to 10 times worse this year," Lewer said.

And when signs disappear, Lewer doesn't just replace his. He helps neighbors track theirs down, too.

Wednesday morning, that search led him to the North End. Diane Maurer said her signs were stolen for the third time the night before.

RELATED | Neighbor to neighbor, Proposition 1 sparks differing opinions

"They're choosing to basically silence us and try to not allow us to express our opinions on this," Maurer said

But for these neighbors, taking their sign won't stop them. They're putting them right back up.

"That's how important this election is going to be," Kevin Hoffman said.

"We're gonna keep putting our message out there. If that means we need to get more signs, we'll get more signs," Maurer said.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said taking or vandalizing a campaign sign can be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $300 fine and six months in jail.

"You are legitimately breaking the law," Clifford said. "If you have a beef with whatever's on that sign, go and vote. That's what we do here in America.”

And for these neighbors, it's not about which side's signs are stolen. It's about the First Amendment.

"We need to allow people to have free speech and not be censored in the process," Kevin Hoffman said.

If your sign is stolen or damaged, officials encourage people to report it to police.