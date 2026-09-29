Police investigating string of stolen political signs in West Boise over the weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a rash of political campaign sign thefts in West Boise over the weekend.

Steve Berch, Idaho's District 15 Representative claims Democratic candidates were targeted.

"This wasn't just a coordinated, organized theft - it was an assault on everyone's freedom of speech," Berch wrote on Facebook. "When the rights of one group of people are attacked (in this case, District 15 constituents who support Democratic candidates) - any group of people can be victims of having their rights threatened."

Police have released some photos of potential suspects.

So far, approximately 100 signs have been recovered.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the people involved is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.