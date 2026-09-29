Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Boise

Actions

Police investigating string of stolen political signs in West Boise over the weekend

Police are investigating a rash of political campaign sign thefts in West Boise over the weekend. Steve Berch, Idaho's District 15 Representative claims Democratic candidates were targeted.
Police investigating string of stolen political signs in West Boise over the weekend
Stolen political signs
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a rash of political campaign sign thefts in West Boise over the weekend.

Steve Berch, Idaho's District 15 Representative claims Democratic candidates were targeted.

"This wasn't just a coordinated, organized theft - it was an assault on everyone's freedom of speech," Berch wrote on Facebook. "When the rights of one group of people are attacked (in this case, District 15 constituents who support Democratic candidates) - any group of people can be victims of having their rights threatened."

Police have released some photos of potential suspects.

So far, approximately 100 signs have been recovered.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the people involved is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights