Say goodbye to the Boise Bench’s pyramid-shaped Horizon Credit Union branch

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A pyramid-shaped building that has stood along Orchard Street on the Boise Bench for more than 45 years is getting a major makeover.

WATCH | Unique Boise Bench pyramid bank to be remodeled

Unique Boise Bench pyramid bank to be remodeled

In June, Horizon Credit Union announced plans to remodel the branch. While the foundation and wing walls will remain, the pyramid design — long considered a neighborhood landmark — will not.

Kimberly LaFong, Regional AVP at Horizon Credit Union, said the update is necessary to meet the needs of today's members.

"The pyramid design is going away," LaFong said. "It's just not conducive to the way members approach our branches these days."

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LaFong said Horizon explored preserving the pyramid but determined it would be too costly. The new branch will feature a larger lobby, private meeting rooms and an updated drive-up area with multiple ATMs.

"It is going to be iconic. It's going to be much more park-like with a lot of trees," LaFong said. "We get to refresh this building and bring it current and modern."

Not everyone is happy about the change. Stephanie Scheffner, who has lived on the Boise Bench since the 1980s, said the pyramid shape is what made the building special.

"I'm being told over and over again, don't hold on to history, but I have so much history in this building," Scheffner said. "Teenage years when I was learning how to drive, when I was trying to tell people where to go, like just follow the pyramid."

Scheffner said the remodel is part of a larger trend she finds troubling.

"All the little eccentric pieces of Boise are disappearing, and I'm having a hard time with that."

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Boise Bench neighbor John Ward, a Horizon Credit Union customer, also shared his reaction.

“My first thought was, ‘I have to move my safe deposit box.’ Then I thought, ‘Man, this is a unique building in Boise.’ There's not too many, especially on the Boise Bench. How many pyramids do we have?” Ward said.

Reactions from other neighbors on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page were mixed. One person wrote, "Sad but not sad," calling the building ugly and out of place. Another said the new branch "will be better."

Construction will begin once the remaining permits are approved. The new branch is expected to open in early spring 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.