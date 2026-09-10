Boise Bench residents report discolored water as Veolia offers safety assurance

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise Bench resident is raising concerns after brown water flowed from her faucets multiple times in recent weeks — and she is not the first neighbor in the area to experience the problem.

WATCH: What Veolia wants you to know if your faucet runs discolored water

Boise Bench residents report discolored water again

Teresa Fangamou said she went to draw her daughter a bath last week when she noticed the discoloration.

"When it came out the whole tub was like yellow-brown," Fangamou said.

Fangamou said this is the fourth time in less than a month that she has seen discolored water come from her faucets. She has lived in the area for eight years and said she never saw the problem before.

Eagle Eagle neighbor says his tap water has been yellow, brown for more than a year Greenlee Clark

She first noticed the issue on August 14 while running cold water from her hose outside and called Veolia looking for answers.

"They were like, 'yeah there are probably some sediments in the pipes.'" Fangamou said. "They're like, "maybe run the hose out for a while so I did that,""

Fangamou said she is less worried about the extra water use affecting her bill and more concerned about whether the water is safe.

"I drink that water. If there's something in it that's dangerous I hope that we're not going to find out in 20 years when it's like a serious problem," Fangamou said.

Concerns about brown water on the Boise Bench are not new. In 2019, neighbors in the area also reported discolored water coming from their faucets. At the time, the area's water provider was Suez, which has since become Veolia.

News Boise Bench brown water days should soon be over

In a statement, Veolia said changes in water flow can stir up sediment from naturally occurring minerals, causing temporary discoloration. Madeline Wyatt with Veolia said, "the water meets all federal and state health requirements, and yet we know it's not what our customers expect."

Fangamou said she hopes the company is actively monitoring the situation.

"I hope that they're testing the water everywhere, especially when somebody reports that it's brown," Fangamou said.

Veolia recommends running cold water for about five minutes and cleaning the faucet filter if discoloration appears. The company also says the water heater may need to be flushed. If the water does not clear, Veolia encourages customers to reach out to the company directly here over the phone at 208-362-7304 or email at csid@veolia.com.

To learn more about what mineral content is in Veolia's water you can find that information here.

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