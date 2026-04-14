Boise Police search for suspect following bank robbery near Vista & Overland

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say was involved in a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Vista and Overland on the Boise Bench.

BPD shared surveillance photos of the suspect, who is seen wearing a hoodie, a surgical mask, dark sunglasses, and a Rolling Stones hat.

No injuries were reported in connection with the alleged bank robbery.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with an "undisclosed amount of cash."

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the robbery, you can reach out to BPD's non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.