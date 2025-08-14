Inside look at the new Owyhee Early Childhood Learning Center

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — While construction continues outside the new Owyhee Early Childhood Learning Center, inside, teachers and staff are making final preparations to welcome more than 200 Boise students.

The newly renovated center is ready to serve children ages 3 to 5 years old, as crews transformed the existing space into an environment specifically designed for preschoolers.

"Down to the new playground, water fountains being lowered, tiny toilets in our bathrooms, and just the flow and intentionality in our learning spaces," said Monica Nydegger, Principal of Owyhee Early Childhood Learning Center.

Idaho News 6 has continued to cover the school's transition from a K-6 campus since April 2024.

Angela Wimer, who lives on the Boise Bench, expressed concerns to Idaho News 6 about the school district's lack of communication about the changes. Now, she's pleased to have a preschool option that's close to home for her son.

"It wasn't that they were closing our school, it was the manner in which they were doing so,” Wimer said. "It's exciting for us because I would have loved to have had him in preschool, but it’s so cost-prohibitive to send them to private preschool."

The free program will serve both general and special education students, with spaces designed for inclusion.

Sahana Patel, Idaho News 6 Owyhee Early Childhoood Learning Center's new Jets mascot logo

And while the playground won't be ready for the first day of school, sensory toys, mini libraries, and an upgraded Jets mascot will help make these first-time students feel at home.

Parents and students can get their first look and meet their teachers this Friday.

