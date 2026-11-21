BOISE BENCH, Idaho — More than 600 new homes are planned for a nearly 44-acre property on the Boise Bench. As the development moves forward, neighbors say they want to make sure the area's infrastructure can keep up.

WATCH: The improvements neighbors want to see as 640-unit housing development moves forward

640-unit Boise Bench development advances as neighbors push for safety

Phase one of a 640-unit housing development near the Boise Airport is moving forward after clearing design review, with plans for 240 single-family homes and duplexes, plus 400 apartments.

Dave Kangas grew up in this neighborhood and spent 15 years with the Vista Neighborhood Association. He points to missing sidewalks, narrow railroad crossings and limited pedestrian connections throughout the area.

"How many units do we have to build before infrastructure is a priority?" Kangas said. "When you have this kind of growth for that kind of development out of Micron. Safety should also be a priority."

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The development outlines noted some transportation improvements near Victory and Federal Way, where ACHD data shows about 3,700 cars pass through every day.

Neighbors can expect raised crosswalks along Victory Road, a 10-foot multi-use path, completion of Hollowfield Avenue and a pedestrian hybrid beacon at Malad Street and Federal Way.

Kangas said his concerns extend beyond this development to student safety and older infrastructure throughout the neighborhood.

"I'm fearful for the residents, the people here, kids going to school, kids riding their bikes, traffic accidents because people get impatient," Kangas said.

Kangas said neighbors pushed years ago for several projects to address those concerns.

"We ended up getting four projects on the five-year work plan," Kangas said.

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ACHD says those projects have not disappeared, but some have been delayed because of funding and other agency priorities. Design is complete for sidewalk improvements along Annett, Malad and parts of Victory Road, including a sidewalk gap near the railroad crossing.

ACHD said those projects could move forward in future plans as funding becomes available and they rise on partner agencies' priority lists.

One project near Hawthorne Elementary is already moving ahead, with an enhanced pedestrian crossing expected to be built next summer.

And some improvements will come through the development itself. The developer is required to set aside more than $13,000 for speed humps on Columbus and Canal streets, if they're warranted.

"It'll make this hostile pedestrian realm a lot more safe for people to walk," said Craig Bergman, a board member with the Vista Neighborhood Association.

But there's another piece neighbors said was lost as the project changed. Earlier plans included commercial and flex space, something Bergman says could have given people places to eat, shop or gather within the development, instead of adding more cars to surrounding roads.

"All of these people will have to go somewhere else to get their needs met," Bergman said.

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The developer told city council last month a market study found the commercial space wasn't financially sustainable without a subsidy.

Still, the neighborhood association supported moving phase one forward at this week's design review.

"We can give a lot of credit to developers that look around the neighborhood and see the diversity of colors and architectural styles that the neighborhood provides. Brighton has made tremendous efforts in doing that," Bergman said.

Phase one has been approved, but each of the five phases will still need to go through design review before moving forward.

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