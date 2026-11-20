BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Five rental cottages could soon be built on a half-acre lot here on South Wilson Street on the Boise Bench — but some neighbors are pushing back, appealing two city approvals that would help move the project forward.

WATCH: Boise Bench neighbors appeal approvals for 5-cottage rental project

Boise Bench neighbors appeal approvals for 5-cottage rental project

As Boise grows, the city has been looking for ways to add more housing to existing neighborhoods, including smaller developments like cottage villages. The Wilson Cottage Court is one example.

Last week, Planning and Zoning approved a conditional use permit and variances for the property. That decision wasn't about whether five homes could go here. It was about some of the details — like where parking can go, how much landscaping is needed and how far the development has to sit from the property line.

The developer, Land Architect, said a 30-foot irrigation district easement takes up much of the north side of the property, limiting where the driveway and parking can go.

"We even tried to get more. Just so people can have storage, people have visitors, that sort of thing, so people don't have to park on the street. But the property has restrictions on it," property owner, Guy Skeele said.

The plan does exceed the city's parking requirements — one space per cottage. But neighbors said what works on paper doesn't necessarily work on this dead-end street.

"The code needs to be revisited,” neighbor Bob Johnson said.

Johnson, who lives in front of the property, said the project would fit better at a smaller scale.

"Five is too much. Take it down to three, we could live with it,” Johnson said.

Neighbors are also raising concerns about traffic as Wilson Street is a narrow one way street with a dead end.

"We have traffic turning around in our private driveways. It's part of living on a dead end, but usually dead ends are designed in a way that accommodates smaller amounts of residential traffic.” Katherine Barker, who lives across from the property, said.

They're also appealing a variance that would allow part of the landscape buffer to shrink from five feet to about three feet, eight inches.

And for the family next door, there's another concern. Right now, they cross part of the property to get to a building they use as a garage. At the hearing, the developer said there's no recorded easement giving them that access, and efforts to work out an agreement didn't pan out.

"We really like our little neighborhood back here.” Chris Scuglia said.

We're going to adapt. We're going to make some parking up front,” Erin Scuglia said.

The property owner said he's trying to add housing under the rules the city has put in place, while keeping these market-rate rentals as affordable as he can.

"The best policy is always to find a way to get along with them. Always be the best neighbor you can,” Skeele said.

Neighbors said they're not against more housing either — they just question how much fits here.

"We're not opposed to housing at all. Actually, we have young adults that live at home because it's too expensive to move out but it just doesn't seem reasonable for the size of the property and the street that leads to it,” Erin Scuglia said.

With neighbors now appealing, the conditional use permit could go before City Council.

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