Memorial honors ACSO deputy killed in line of duty as coroner report offers new details

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A memorial adorned with blue and white flowers honors Deputy Tobin Bolter, killed in the line of duty.



Deputy Bolter was shot and killed during a traffic stop gone wrong on Saturday night.

Funeral details have still not been released, but Idaho News 6 has confirmed that Officers will be standing guard at the funeral home in 4-hour shifts until the funeral.

Deputy Dallas Denney was injured in a car wreck while responding to the incident. She suffered several injuries but has been released from the hospital.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. We now know 27-year-old Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed from a gunshot wound to the neck during a traffic stop near Overland and Raymond Street in Boise on Saturday night. “When he approached the window, the driver shot the deputy and fled the scene. Video shows the deputy never even made it to the window,” says the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

A witness at the scene called 911 and administered CPR until Deputy Bolter was transferred to St. Alphonsus where he later died. Boise Police located the suspect and say he fired at officers when they attempted to take him into custody. A Boise Police officer fired back, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Ada County Coroner has yet to release the suspect's identity.

Now at the scene of the initial traffic stop, a memorial for Deputy Bolter has been set out by nearby K-9 Wash’NGo expressing their condolences with blue and white flowers and a blue line cross to show support for local law enforcement. Another deputy was badly injured responding to the shooting. Deputy Dallas Denney collided with another car in South Meridian on her way to the scene and suffered a broken pelvis, fractured spine, and several facial injuries. She has since been released from the hospital. Idaho Governor Brad Little also ordered all U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff until the day after Deputy Bolter’s memorial service.