Local rabbit rescues are full as Idaho Humane Society stops taking feral bunnies

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society will no longer accept feral domestic rabbits, leaving small rescues across the Treasure Valley scrambling as Boise's bunny population grows.

The shelter said rabbit intake is up 68% compared to this time last year. Staff said they can no longer humanely house or rehome that many animals.

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Treasure Valley rabbit rescues hit capacity amid feral bunny surge

"I had a heart attack."

That was the reaction from Jenean Hammer-Huber when she heard the news. She runs Save a Bun — one of only 3 fully rabbit-dedicated rescues in the Treasure Valley, alongside Nine Bun Bun and Remembering Ruby Rose.

She said all three are already full.

"Do I have room for more? No. We are at max capacity at my rescue at 200," Hammer-Huber explained.

Hammer-Huber is now working with Jennie Hovey from Nine Bun Bun to find solutions, but the growing population is outpacing their resources.

"The problem is so big, we simply don't have the space. We don't have the means to handle them all," Hovey said.

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On the Boise Bench, longtime neighbor Shay Chase said the bunnies are part of the community.

"Just let them be. They're bench bunnies. They've been here longer than us." Chase commented.

Chase has even taken a few in herself.

"With the wild bunnies, I just let them be. And then if one is injured or seems like it needs help, I have brought a couple home, much to my husband's dismay," Chase added.

But rescue groups said it's important not to take rabbits in without education or guidance.

"It really is just a lack of information. There's a lot of things that we consider that I don't think maybe is public knowledge, but we are very particular about rehoming." Hovey said.

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Rescues are now exploring new ways to manage the population, which could include partnering with neighbors willing to safely house rabbits.

"If there were people down in the bench area that would be willing to allow them to have an area in their own backyard, not like it is now, but we could teach them how to house rabbits safely," Hammer-Huber said.

Save a Bun is accepting donations for rescue efforts here.

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